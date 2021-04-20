ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.34

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $3.15 million and $17,720.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.12 or 0.00439290 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00170950 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00227721 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001693 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,174,707 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

