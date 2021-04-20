Zcoin Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,266.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.56 or 0.04141988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $978.84 or 0.01739641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.33 or 0.00469782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.19 or 0.00748565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.35 or 0.00544465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00061147 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.25 or 0.00441199 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.08 or 0.00245395 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

