Zealium (NZL) Trading Down 34.1% This Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $26,958.52 and $22.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020169 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $868.57 or 0.01566190 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,196,309 coins and its circulating supply is 16,196,309 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.