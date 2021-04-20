Zeepin Trading Down 41.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $700,695.22 and $131,963.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00061404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00276828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004238 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00024725 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.78 or 0.00930076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,441.83 or 0.99780999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00638301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.