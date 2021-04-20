Zel (ZEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.56 or 0.00437589 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00167673 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00210863 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004854 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001656 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

