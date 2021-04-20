Zelwin (ZLW) Market Cap Reaches $361.95 Million

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $361.95 million and $353,256.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for about $5.12 or 0.00009116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zelwin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00068822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00091909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.65 or 0.00647392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00047243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

ZLW is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,683,663 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

