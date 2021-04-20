Zen Protocol Price Hits $0.0735 on Major Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $3,332.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $486.24 or 0.00864882 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00102667 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000687 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.