Zen Protocol Trading 25% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $4,234.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.10 or 0.00786048 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00104246 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000903 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

