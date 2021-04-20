ZENZO Market Capitalization Achieves $2.09 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $5,545.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00055905 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048044 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.37 or 0.00308655 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00030319 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

