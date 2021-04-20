Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Tops $1,535.30

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $6,293.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for $1,535.30 or 0.02750247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00068573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00021097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00093823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00647746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

ZUT is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.