ZeroSwap (ZEE) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.14 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $59.08 million and $9.14 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00002679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZeroSwap Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

