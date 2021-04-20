ZeuxCoin Price Down 52.4% This Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 52.4% against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $190,037.08 and approximately $1,142.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00090856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.59 or 0.00649652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

