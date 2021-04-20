Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.43% from the company’s previous close.

ZH stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $9.83.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

