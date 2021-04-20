Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.43% from the company’s previous close.
ZH stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $9.83.
