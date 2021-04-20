Zilla Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $426,014.73 and approximately $16,421.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00087832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00648975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00041046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

