ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $31.50

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $30.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 10,637 shares changing hands.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

