Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 125,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,730. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,288.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.