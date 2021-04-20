Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 72.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,995,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,729,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM opened at $324.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.81, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.67 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.62.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $2,024,375.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 47,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,439,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,362 shares of company stock worth $161,268,780. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

