Zuflo Coin Price Tops $0.0080 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 169.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. Zuflo Coin has a total market capitalization of $520,929.69 and $4.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded 600.8% higher against the dollar. One Zuflo Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00068353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00092673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.38 or 0.00651250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

About Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.