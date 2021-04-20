ZumCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $141.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $141.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

