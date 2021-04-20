Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.95% of Zynex worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 1,552.5% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 275,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 83,448 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Zynex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $540.60 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

