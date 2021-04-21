$0.01 EPS Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.01). Denny’s reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 458,298 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

