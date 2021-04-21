-$0.03 EPS Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “underperformer” rating and issued a $3.25 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

OrganiGram stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. 221,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,510,510. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $578.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 660,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 527,740 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

