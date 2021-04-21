$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. Under Armour reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE UA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,930,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,579. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $20.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,017,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,025,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,820 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Under Armour by 6,873.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,045,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Under Armour by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 523,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Under Armour by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,635,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 373,352 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

