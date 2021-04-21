$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Under Armour posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UAA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

NYSE:UAA traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,616,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $42,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Under Armour by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,184,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

