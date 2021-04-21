-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. 17,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,214. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 647,034 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,812,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 333,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 318,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 137,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 135,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

