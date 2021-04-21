-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.78 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCMD. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at $209,000.

TCMD stock opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -119.80, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

