$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.