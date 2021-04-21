-$0.15 EPS Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Kingstone Companies posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KINS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KINS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.53 million, a P/E ratio of -136.31 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

