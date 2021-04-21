$0.18 EPS Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. JELD-WEN reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $704,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.71. 322,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

