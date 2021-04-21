-$0.20 EPS Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Itamar Medical posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITMR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itamar Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Itamar Medical stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.43 million, a P/E ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itamar Medical by 14.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

