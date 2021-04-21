$0.27 EPS Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

AQN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,277,000 after buying an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330,542 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86,187 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 291,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 147,480 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,966. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

