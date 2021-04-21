$0.32 EPS Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. Safehold posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,456,000 after purchasing an additional 196,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 2,059.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 625,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Safehold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 602,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFE traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,450. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $84.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.