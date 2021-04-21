$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

