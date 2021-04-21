$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. The business had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.22 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

HMLP stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.