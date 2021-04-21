$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $400.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 120.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in CNB Financial by 17.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

