-$0.71 EPS Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to announce ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.59). AnaptysBio reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 136.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 2,777,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 167,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.15.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.