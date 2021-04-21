-$0.75 EPS Expected for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will announce ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.93). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,944.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 743,227 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,853.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,854,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $449,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,332,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,459. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

