$0.75 EPS Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Hamilton Lane posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $89.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,881. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

