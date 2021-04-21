$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. ABM Industries’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 354,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2,589.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

