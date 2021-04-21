0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $507,578.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001554 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00068422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00094514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00683361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00048984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.26 or 0.07355140 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

