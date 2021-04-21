$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200. Corporate insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

