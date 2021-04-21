-$1.97 EPS Expected for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will report ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.33). Vistra reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 803.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vistra.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,465,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vistra by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 221,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,064. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

