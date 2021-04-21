-$1.97 EPS Expected for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will report ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.33). Vistra reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 803.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vistra.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,465,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vistra by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 221,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,064. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
