$10.05 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report $10.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.50 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 99.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.30 million to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

NYSE NCLH opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

