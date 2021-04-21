$103.49 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to announce sales of $103.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.40 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $91.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $420.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.63 million to $426.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $447.43 million, with estimates ranging from $438.46 million to $456.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Lawson Products stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. Lawson Products has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.57 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lawson Products by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

