$106.16 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report $106.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.43 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $105.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $441.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.20 million to $454.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $463.04 million, with estimates ranging from $448.20 million to $484.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 334,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

