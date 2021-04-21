$12.31 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce $12.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $25.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $4.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $67.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $52.52 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 623,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 570,466 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 124,153 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

