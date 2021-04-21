$123.68 Million in Sales Expected for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will post sales of $123.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.21 million to $126.00 million. NN reported sales of $199.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $483.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.58 million to $494.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $506.03 million, with estimates ranging from $485.96 million to $517.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $119.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million.

NNBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NN during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NN by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NN during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in NN during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. NN has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

