1,288,234 Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,288,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,573,000. Norges Bank owned 1.34% of CareTrust REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,729,000 after acquiring an additional 757,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,867,000 after acquiring an additional 257,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,006,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 61,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 77.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

