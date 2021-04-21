1,302,548 Shares in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,302,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,744,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.17% of Veoneer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNE. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veoneer by 11.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Veoneer by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 43,120 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Veoneer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VNE shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Veoneer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

