$135.17 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce sales of $135.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.10 million to $137.00 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $115.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $539.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.14 million to $544.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $542.40 million, with estimates ranging from $530.53 million to $550.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $50,114.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,771.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after buying an additional 135,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,893,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,660,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

